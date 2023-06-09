Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

