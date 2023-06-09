Seeyond Acquires 2,081 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Seeyond increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 196,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.