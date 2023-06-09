Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $2.71 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,954 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $423.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.58. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

