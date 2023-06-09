CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $146.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.