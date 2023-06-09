Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,167 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.13.

Shares of ADBE opened at $439.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

