Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

