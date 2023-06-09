Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diageo by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

