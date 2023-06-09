Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,513 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.