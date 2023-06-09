Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 97 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

