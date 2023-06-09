Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 205 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $213.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

