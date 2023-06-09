Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.14 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.