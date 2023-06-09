Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

