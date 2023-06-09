Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.68 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

