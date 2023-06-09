Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,265 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PRU opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

