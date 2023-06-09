Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,545 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of eXp World worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in eXp World by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 20.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $20.14 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.88 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

