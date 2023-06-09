Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lovesac news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $30,198,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

