Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Cummins by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Cummins by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

