Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.99 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

