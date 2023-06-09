DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.
DocuSign Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $58.48 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
