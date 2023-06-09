Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.68 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

