Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $99,039,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.