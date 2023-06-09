Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.19% of Digi International worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

About Digi International

Shares of DGII stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

