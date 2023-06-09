Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

