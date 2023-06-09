Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ossiam lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

