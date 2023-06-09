Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.59 Million in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.5 %

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

