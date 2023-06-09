Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

