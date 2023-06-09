L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.39.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

