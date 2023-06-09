Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $109.71 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.