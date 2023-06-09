Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $38.99 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.71 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 11.01%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

Featured Articles

