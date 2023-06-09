Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,141. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

FHI opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.