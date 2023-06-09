AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

