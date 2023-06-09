CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.