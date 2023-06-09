Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $23.45 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,783 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.