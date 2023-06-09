CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

