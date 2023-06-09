Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 201 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $237.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

