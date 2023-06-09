Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 216,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

HON stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

