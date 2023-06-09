VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

