Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,339 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $354.95 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

