Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

