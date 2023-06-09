Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.87.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $439.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.82. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.