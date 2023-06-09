Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

