Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shell stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.