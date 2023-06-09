Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after buying an additional 1,742,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

