Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $452.12 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

