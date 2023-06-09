Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 243 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,641 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 169,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 215,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,965,343 shares of company stock worth $18,819,285 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of BX opened at $88.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

