Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 180,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,032,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 416.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 148,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 120,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,074 shares of company stock worth $62,021,285. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.01. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

