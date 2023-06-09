Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.