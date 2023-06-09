Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

