United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
