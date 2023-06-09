United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

