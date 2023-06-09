Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $333.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.80. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

